After being announced by Fluminense, Felipe Melo enjoys a vacation with his wife in a luxury resort with daily rates of up to R$ 14 thousand

A day after the announcement that he would wear the Fluminense shirt next season, Felipe Melo went to enjoy a vacation at a luxury resort with daily rates of up to R$14,700, in Santa Catarina. The steering wheel is accompanied by his wife, Roberta, and a couple of friends: the now ex-partner of Palmeiras Marcos Rocha and his wife, Gabriela – they announced this Monday that they are “pregnant” with a boy, Matteo.

Felipe Melo even joked about the possibility of the full-back moving to Fluminense along with him. After a request from a tricolor fan, the steering wheel posted on Instagram Stories: “I already called. Rocha is the man!!”.

The resort chosen for the golfers’ vacation offers diving, canoe and stand up paddle tours, boat and helicopter tours, private trails and even a private movie theater. Between seafood meals and walks on the beach, there was even time for the new Tricolor 52 shirt to rehearse the club’s anthem. In a video published by Roberta, Felipe Melo sings: “Fluminense wins, with the green of hope, because whoever waits always achieves. Club that makes Brazil proud, resounding with glories and a thousand victories”.

hammer hit: Fluminense announces the hiring of Felipe Melo

She also declared to her husband: “Always grateful to God for all the opportunities He offers us to be together! May love between us never be lacking and may He continue to bless us”, Gabriela posted. Felipe Melo replied: “I love you a lot”.

Planning for 2022

According to the club’s schedule, Fluminense’s professional cast will return from recess on January 10th. The football department’s planning for the beginning of the season will be fundamental for the rest of the year, since a month later, on February 9, the tricolor will already enter the field for the first leg of the pre-Libertadores. The opponent will be drawn on the next December 20th, in a Conmebol draw. Felipe Melo is two-time champion of the competition with Palmeiras.