After being announced by Fluminense, Felipe Melo spends vacations with his wife in a luxury resort with daily rates of up to R$ 14 thousand

Vanessa da Mata makes an “exempt” speech and is interrupted by the audience: “Here is Lula”

Vanessa da Mata tried to give an “exempt” speech during her concert in Aracaju and ended up embarrassed by the massive public support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The situation began when the singer started a political speech, and tried to put on hot cloths when someone in the audience shouted “out Bolsonaro”. “Neither one nor the other,” Vanessa tried to say, when she was interrupted by a chorus from the audience in honor of Lula. It is worth remembering that in 2018, the second round in Sergipe had 67.74% of the votes for Fernando Haddad, then PT candidate for the presidency. Support for Bolsonaro in the state was only 32.46%.

Criticism for alienation In May 2020, Vanessa da Mata received harsh criticism after sharing posts about financial education on her Twitter account. The singer had gone unnoticed by the pandemic until then. " No matter how much you earn, 30% you keep! It's not snacks, beer, barbecue or anything else that can take away your savings," he wrote in her account. Vanessa was rebuffed with figures showing that a large part of it of the Brazilian population is unable to save the little they earn. "This is for those who earn an amount that can be saved, of course. And for those who use the money on the weekend for other things! If left over for barbecue and beer , left to save!", he defended.