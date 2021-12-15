After being caught wearing a leaking bikini, Eliana lets out: ‘Feeling free!’ | celebrities

Kelly Araújo Eliana vents after having a leaked bikini photo

Live the freedom! This Tuesday (14), the presenter Eliana made a long outburst on her Instagram profile. After having a photo of her bikini leaked while enjoying a day at the pool with her family, Eliana commented on her fear of being judged by her physique.

Going against expectations, the presenter published the photo in which she is exposed on her social network profile. In the photo in question, Eliana appears in a bikini with some apparent cellulite. In the caption, she confessed that the record caused her ‘tachycardia’ and even ran out of breath.

“In my 32-year career, I have NEVER been caught this way. It was so strange, invasive, I lost control of my image,” he began.

“At the time I felt tachycardia, my hand was sweaty, I was breathless. Can you believe I stopped to wonder if I was wrong to go to the beach and then go up to the pool of the Hotel, of dear friends?”, he continued.

Then, the presenter said that she decided to post the photo as it was already in the public domain. “It became something for everyone,” he wrote.

“This post has an important meaning for me, I’m feeling free!! Yes, FREE!!!”, he confessed.

“For many years, I stopped playing on a beach with my children for fear of having my body exposed and put on trial. It’s common to feel that we don’t own our own image and our own bodies, even though we’re not famous. you witnessed a woman being photographed without permission, at the gym while she just wanted to train, on the beach while she just wanted to have fun…”

Eliana, like most women, felt the brunt of judgment for her physical characteristics.

“Because I felt the weight of being a public figure and someone noticing me. A cellulite, a stretch mark, some imperfection of a stolen photo – and the feeling of invasion and lack of control that would bring. That demand we live for the simple fact of being women. The charge with the body (whether it is thin, fat, flaccid or muscular…) is always greater for us.”

At 48 years old, Eliana says that her experience transformed her. “The maturity made me understand that the body is mine, and I can’t help enjoying my almost 50 years because of what others will think or say.”

“For the record, before stretch marks, cellulite, healed abdomen, whatever the subject, there is a woman, an individual, who with each passing day loses the fear of being judged,” she wrote in response to criticism. And ended, “Long live freedom!”