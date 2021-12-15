after deaths, employees ask to use cell phones







Destruction following a tornado in Illinois, USA Photo: Base Drone / Reuters

After a tornado hit a factory in Edwardsville, Ill., workers at Amazon today placed an order for the company to let employees be able to use cell phones within the workplace again, so they can stay in touch with family members and have access to news that enable them to be alert to natural disasters, such as what happened.

But why has Amazon stopped allowing employees in its workspace to use their cell phones? According to safety protocols, this is due to the risk of distractions caused by the device in work areas with heavy equipment.

The tornado that hit the factory, according to employees, formed in the parking lot at the site. One of these workers, Alonzo Harris, in an interview with New York Times said, “I felt the ground was coming out of the ground.” “I felt the wind blowing and saw debris flying everywhere, people started screaming and screaming and the lights went out.”

Temporarily hired workers working outside the factory, such as Mr. Harris, were alerted via work cell phones. He himself said in his interview that he was alerted by his cell phone and that the others started shouting that this was not a test.