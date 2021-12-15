After hitting sales target, Inter gains steam and plans to keep Yuri Alberto for 2022 | International

With the sale of Vinicius Mello to Charlotte FC, confirmed at the beginning of the week, the club reached – or was very close to reaching – the goal of BRL 90 million in player sales budgeted for 2021. With this, there is no need to get rid of your main pieces in the next transfer window.

The 19-year-old moving to Miguel Ángel Ramírez’s team in the United States will bring R$ 12 million to Colorado coffers. With this amount, Inter reached the figure of BRL 87.8 million with player negotiations (see list below).

The sum does not consider values ​​obtained from other negotiations, such as loans and smaller transactions and the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism, which would be sufficient to complete the budgeted amount.

According to President Alessandro Barcellos, the idea is to count on Yuri Alberto for 2022 until a proposal with the projected value officially arrives in Beira-Rio. Colorado owns 75% of the economic rights of the attacker and only accepts to talk if the offer allows. at least 15 million euros (BRL 96 million) in the coffers of the club.

– We suffered a strong harassment on Yuri, but we kept it. We had to sell athletes. Now we will look forward, with a condition to improve the club’s management. And, mainly, on the field – said the agent after the game against Bragantino.

Inter guarantees that it has not received a proposal, but confirms that surveys and consultations arrived by Yuri. The attacker’s staff monitors the movements in the European market. The expectation is that Zenit will transform the interest into an official proposal still in 2021.

