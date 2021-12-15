After ordeal, Flávia is successful and impresses even the villain · TV News

The life of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will take a turn in The More Life, the Better!. After almost dying after being shot, the dancer will start working with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and will be successful in the world of advertising. She will delight even the perfidious Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), who seeks to take over his boss’s company in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air on December 24 , the false flight attendant will have been through quite a bit. After being shot by Cora’s bandit brothers (Valentina Bandeira), she will have her life saved by Guilherme (Mateus Solano).

The two will get closer and even have a romantic dinner. However, their relationship will be in true cat and mouse style. The two will have several disagreements. If a young person is still unlucky in love, she will do well on the professional side.

The brunette will be the new employee of Cosméticos Terrare and will make a presentation of the company’s new product campaign. Marcelo, who is also Paula’s lover, will be stunned by what he has seen and will develop admiration for the aspiring singer.

Then the two will go together to an event organized by Rose (Barbara Colen). However, neither the girl nor Guilherme will be able to forget each other, especially because of the kiss they will have given in the serial.

By this point in the plot, they will have fallen in love. The crook played by Bruno Cabrerizo won’t have a chance with the fake commissioner in the story.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded. The serial will be on the air until May of next year.

