After party at Farm 13, Bil pees in his room and causes punishment · TV News

After toasting and celebrating his place in the final during the party of A Fazenda 13 in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th), Arcrebiano de Araújo waived the use of the reserved bathroom and peed on the bedroom floor. The attitude caused a punishment.

The party brought together all the former workers, with the exception of Nego do Borel and Fernanda Medrado, who had their contracts interrupted. At the event, the finalists learned of some gossip from outside the confinement, including that Dynho Alves, Sthefane Matos, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui are single.

But, in addition to gossip, the former No Limite took advantage of the party to celebrate with his friends the spot he won in the final of the rural reality show. Before going down to the event, the finalists also won a toast with champagne and fireworks.

At the end of the celebration, the four finalists returned to headquarters and got ready for bed. During the morning of Wednesday, the ex-BBB woke up somewhat disoriented, got up, went towards the door, but changed the path in the middle.

Reaching the back of the room, the crossfit instructor dropped his shorts and urinated in front of the mirror. When he finished relieving himself, he climbed into another bed — which wasn’t the one he’d been sleeping on earlier. At this moment, the punishment siren sounded, as it is the rule to make physiological needs in the reserved bathroom.

However, Solange Gomes, Rico Melquiades and Marina Ferrari did not wake up with the sign of the infraction.

Check out the scene below:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#62 – The Farm 13’s Biggest Disappointments” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos