After Rio, an outbreak of vaccine-immune flu arrives in SP

The H3N2 virus, which caused an influenza Influenza outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, is already circulating in the city of São Paulo, causing an increase in care and admissions in public and private hospitals in the capital.

According to a Folha report, in a week, 19 hospitalizations of patients diagnosed with H3N2 have been registered at Hospital São Paulo, linked to the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

Credit: Dabldy/istockRio registers an increase in influenza cases

Specialists claim that the new strain of H3N3, named Darwin –detected in the city of Australia that receives the same name–, is more resistant to the flu vaccine applied to the population recently by the SUS.

In a statement, the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) confirmed that it has seen a greater flow of patients with flu symptoms in hospitals in recent weeks.

Infogripe data, a system of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) that monitors the cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) across the country, show that until December 6, 229 cases of people hospitalized or killed by SARS caused by Influenza A and B viruses in the state of São Paulo.

In 2020, there were 463 cases throughout the year. The survey considers patients who had a cough or sore throat and some sign of respiratory distress.

Until the beginning of December, only 55.5% of the target audience of the vaccination campaign against Influenza attended vaccination posts in the state of São Paulo. The campaign’s goal, established by the Ministry of Health, was 90%.

Know how to identify the symptoms of the new flu

Influenza virus transmission also resembles that of the new coronavirus. Both are respiratory viruses and can be transmitted through contact with secretions expelled in speech, coughing or sneezing.

Credit: Brunomartinsimages/istockFlu vaccine prevents severe cases and deaths

Care should be the same as those used against covid-19, such as distancing, hand hygiene, using masks and avoiding touching contaminated surfaces and putting your hands over your eyes, mouths and nose.

In addition to fever, sore throat, cough and body and headache pain, there are other signs and symptoms that usually appear suddenly, such as:

Chills;

malaise;

Pain in joints;

Prostration;

Excessive nasal secretion.

The person may also have diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, hoarseness, and red, watery eyes.