Agro company sponsors Corinthians and announces Paulinho’s return to the team – 12/15/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Corinthians closed an unprecedented partnership with Grupo Taunsa, in agribusiness, and signed the player Paulinho.

The contract goes into effect in January and lasts until December 2023. The player will be presented to the club this Wednesday (15th) in the morning at Parque São Jorge, in São Paulo.

In November, negotiations with Paulinho were anticipated by Ricardo Perrone’s column on UOL, but they had never been confirmed by Corinthians.

It is the first time that a national agribusiness brand has signed a contract of this size with a team from the A series of Brazilian football. The partnership provides for Grupo Taunsa’s participation in the club’s content, physical and digital properties, in addition to activations to be announced shortly.

Headquartered in Campinas (SP), Taunsa operates in five agribusiness areas: agriculture, agro-information, storage, logistics and trade. The investment in the partnership with Corinthians is part of the company’s expansion and internationalization strategy, which should invest R$ 5.7 billion by 2028, which will make the company a national leader in storage and one of the three largest soy exporters in Brazil.

“I’m very happy to be able to play again with the Corinthians shirt, the club I love and which was the pillar of my entire career. I want to thank Grupo Taunsa for helping us make my coming possible and for believing in the greatest club in the world. Brazil. Now it’s back to playing alongside Fiel with the certainty that we’re going to make history together again,” says Paulinho, in a statement.

Paulinho is an idol of the Faithful and was part of the Corinthians squad between 2010 and 2013, winning with the club the titles of Libertadores and Mundial and also the Brazilian Championship in 2013.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been without a club since he terminated the deal he had with Al-Ahly, from Saudi Arabia, in September. He’s already played for Barcelona and England’s Tottenham Hotspur.