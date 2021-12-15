Agüero bursts into tears and announces retirement from football due to heart disease

Argentine striker Sergio Agüero, 33, has announced his retirement from football after heart problems during a Barcelona match

the attacker Sergio Agüero, of Barcelona, announced this Wednesday (15) its retirement from football to 33 years.

In an emotional press conference alongside the president blaugrana, Joan Laporta, the Argentine confirmed what had been anticipated and stressed that he will not return to acting professionally.

“This press conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. It’s a very difficult time. Estol happy for the decision I made. I did it for my health, for the problem I had a month ago.”

“I was in the hands of the doctors and they told me that the best thing was to stop playing. I made the decision 10 days ago. I did my best to see if there was hope, but there wasn’t much. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed that I played football, my dream was to play in the first division. I never thought of arriving in Europe. Thanks to Independiente, to Atlético who bet on me when I was 18, to City, who know how I feel about them, I left the best there and they treated me very well, and now to Barcelona, ​​to President Joan who hired me. I knew him and knew he was coming to one of the best clubs in the world and they treated me really well. And for the Argentine national team, which is what I love the most”.

“I think I did my best to help win. I’m leaving with my head held high and very happy, I don’t know what to expect, but I have people who love me and wish me the best. I thank all the fans of the clubs where I played and I keep the beautiful things that I lived”.

The decision to retire was made after the player suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during a game against Alaves, on October 30, by Laliga.

At the time, the attacker got sick and even fell on the pitch, but managed to leave the match walking. Afterwards, he complained of severe chest pain and was taken to the hospital, with a battery of tests revealing the heart problem.

Days later, the Catalan club announced that Agüero would be under medical observation for three months to undergo treatment and find out if he could return to playing professionally. This deadline would come to an end only in the next month of January.

However, the Argentine striker preferred to opt for the end of his playing career, officially hanging up his boots this Wednesday.

forward had great career

Born in Buenos Aires, Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo entered the youth categories of the independent in 1997. After standing out as a phenomenon in the quarries of “king of hearts“, he made his professional debut in 2003, against the San Lorenzo, when there was only 15 years and 35 days deity.

Over three seasons, the center forward scored 23 goals in 56 matches, even though he was still very young, and he became a regular presence in the calls of the Argentine youth teams (he was even two-time champion of the U-20 World Cup, as well as an Olympic gold medalist for the U23).

It was clear that his destination would soon be European football, and in May 2006 the striker was bought by Madrid’s athletic per 20 million euros, which made him the most expensive contract in history at the time. mattress.

After a first season of adaptation in Madrid, Agüero exploded from 2007/08, helping to initiate a step change for the athletic in Spanish and European football.

play 2:15 On May 13, 2012, the Argentine scored the goal of the 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers 48 minutes into the second half, guaranteeing the title of that season’s Premier League and the end of a 44-year hiatus.

In five seasons for the alvirrubra team, they were 102 goals in 234 games, helping the club to conquer a Europa League and a UEFA Super Cup.

His great performance caught the attention of the Manchester City, which, at the turn of the 2010s, had been purchased by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Hungry for the Argentine’s goals, the Citizens they opened their wallet and, using “infinite” money from the Middle East, paid 35 million pounds (a very high value at the time) to sign the center forward, signing with him a five-season contract.

And it was in Manchester that Agüero became a legend of English and world football.

Back in 2011/12, his first season with City, he scored the famous 3-2 winning goal in second-half injury time against Queens Park Rangers, in the last round of the Premier League, which made the celestial team the English champion for the first time since 1968.

In all, the Argentine played 10 seasons for the Citizens and became the greatest scorer in the club’s history, with 260 goals in 390 duels.

He also helped the team become one of the most powerful in the world, winning four times the Premier League and still earning a FA Cup, six League Cups and being runner-up in the UEFA Champions League in 2020/21.

play 2:15 After more than a month of indefiniteness on the air due to a heart condition, Kun Agüero decided to end his career

Seeing his contract not be renewed for 2021/22, Agüero said goodbye to Manchester City with status of deity. He will soon receive a statue in front of Etihad Stadium, being immortalized alongside two other former teammates: defender Vincent Kompany and midfielder David Silva.

Free on the market, Agüero signed in May 2021 for two seasons with the Barcelona, who already had an old relationship with the matador.

He arrived at Camp Nou injured and only managed to make his debut on October 17, against the Valence, per Laliga. Days later, he marked for the first time with the mantle blaugrana, noting the only goal in the 2-1 defeat by the rival Real Madrid.

A week later, came the episode that changed his life and affected the continuity of his career: during a match against Alave, for the Spanish Championship, Agüero had a cardiac arrhythmia and had to be replaced, giving a huge scare to the technical committee and the medical department.

Days later, it was announced that he would stay under observation for three months to see if he would play again. However, the return to the lawns will unfortunately never happen again…

With that, the center forward says goodbye to football and Barça having done 1 goal in 5 matches by the Catalan giant.

By selecting the Argentina, the top scorer noted 41 times in 101 participations, often forming an attacking duo with Lionel Messi, of whom he became a great friend.

He won the Copa America 2021 for the Albiceleste and was twice runner-up in the competition. He also played in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, being runner-up at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.