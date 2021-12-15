Aguero cries and announces retirement from football after cardiac arrhythmia

Sergio Kun Aguero today announced his retirement from football. The 33-year-old now former striker had a heart arrhythmia detected after feeling unwell during a Barcelona match in late October. A month and a half later, he hangs up his boots. Aguero cried at the press conference, which was attended by Barça athletes and Pep Guardiola, the former Manchester City forward’s coach.

“This press conference is to inform you that I have decided to stop playing professional football. These are very difficult times, but I am still very happy with the decision I made. Firstly, there is my health due to the problem I had a month ago,” he said. the Argentine.

On October 30, during Barça’s draw against Alavés, for the Spanish Championship, Aguero felt pain in his chest and left the pitch. He was referred to hospital and had a diagnosed cardiac arrhythmia – the player has been away from the field since then until announcing his retirement.

Arrhythmia is characterized by irregularity in the cadence of the heartbeat, when the heartbeat becomes too fast, too slow, or disordered.

“I was in the hands of the doctors, and they told me it was better to stop playing. I made the decision 10 days ago. I did my best to see if there was any hope, but there wasn’t much. I’m very proud of my career and very happy “, said Aguero.

Signed for this season after becoming an idol at Manchester City, the Argentine has only played five games with the Barcelona shirt and scored one goal in the 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid.

Aguero also stated that he still has no plans after leaving football. “Now I’ll be calm, I won’t do anything for a while,” he said.

“Trying to be happy outside of football and being able to enjoy all the moments that football players know they miss a lot. It’s not easy being a football player. Every day I train, play, travel. life.”

Aguero’s career

Aguero started his career at Independiente, Argentina, and joined Atlético de Madrid in 2006. After being successful in Spain, he ended up being signed by City in 2011.

At the English club, Aguero was the English title hero of the 2011-12 season and became the top scorer in Citizens history. There were 10 seasons wearing the team colors, with five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, six League Cups and three FA Super Cups.

After his contract with City expired at the end of the 2020-21 season, Aguero signed with Barcelona until June 2023.

With the Argentine national team, the former striker won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was champion of the 2021 Copa America.