Aiming metaverse, Nike buys virtual sneaker manufacturer

The American company Nike announced yesterday the acquisition of RTFKT, a company that works with the formulation of virtual shoes, especially for the metaverse. The values ​​involved in the deal were not made public.

Founded less than two years ago, in January 2020, by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasileva, RTFKT is known for making exclusive, collectible and virtual sneakers.

RTFKT defines itself as an organization that “uses the very latest in game engines, NFT, blockchain authentication and augmented reality, combining that with manufacturing expertise to create unique sneakers and digital artifacts.”

RTFKT sneakers can be purchased using the ethereum, a cryptocurrency that, like bitcoin, is based on the principle of decentrality.

“It’s another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, games and culture,” said John Donahoe, Nike CEO, in a press release.

“We are acquiring a very talented creative team with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow its innovative and creative community, and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities,” he added.