Airport explosions in Colombia leave at least 3 dead; government talks about terrorist attack

According to authorities, one of the devices would have fired into the hand of a suspect and the other killed police guarding the scene.

Schneyder MENDOZA / AFP

At least three people died after the explosion in Colombia



At least three people died in two bomb explosions recorded this Tuesday morning, 14, at Camilo Daza Airport, in the city of Cúcuta, in Colombia. According to the police, the first explosion killed a person, allegedly a terrorist, who was manipulating the device on the spot. The second allegedly took the lives of two police officers, also causing the destruction of part of the airport terminal and shattering windows. The governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, said at a press conference that the first person who blew himself up was trying to invade a restricted space at the airport with the bomb. The dead police officers, in turn, surrounded a suspicious suitcase in which the other bomb was located.

The country’s Defense Minister Diego Molano used social media to condemn the attack and condemn it as an act terrorist. “We repudiate this insane act. Our law enforcement officers continue to fight organized armed groups relentlessly and in defense of Colombians,” he said. Initial suspicions are that the bombs were aimed at the mayor of the city of Cúcuta, Jairo Yañez, who had just taken a plane to Bogotá at the time of the explosions. The operation of the airport was completely paralyzed after the act and there is no forecast so far for the return to operation of the site. Flights heading to the city are being redirected to other municipalities while the expertise in the area is operated.