Alberto Valentim makes a mystery about Nikão’s squad at Athletico and considers changes against Atlético-MG | athletico-pr

The coach Alberto Valentine preferred the mystery and did not confirm whether the attacking midfielder Nikao will play the final of the Copa do Brasil. He is doubtful and will hardly be available to Athletico to face the Atlético-MG on Wednesday, at 9.30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

Nikão suffered a stronger entry from defender Igor Rabello, at the end of the second half of the first leg, at Mineirão. He reported very severe pain in the area, which is swollen, and has little time to recover.

Coach Alberto Valentim must place the attacker Pedro Rocha for the vacancy of the possible embezzlement of the attacking midfielder. the midfielder Fernando Cannes and the attacking midfielder jader are other alternatives.

Without Thiago Heleno, suspended, the red-black commander still has a doubt about keeping the scheme with three defenders or putting a midfielder. The defender Ze Ivaldo and the midfielder Christian, recovered from muscle pain, compete for a place in the team.

The rubro-negro group will perform their last activity this Tuesday afternoon, in Baixada.

A probable Athletico is Santos; Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo (Christian) and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Pedro Rocha, Renato Kayzer and David Terans.

I’ve already done some lineups in my head. In addition to possible absences, I need to define how the athletes are physically — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

The game in Mineirão, then, may have marked Nikão’s farewell to Athletico. With the contract ending at the end of December, he has the interest of other clubs and is still evaluating a proposal from Hurricane to renew the link.

As they lost 4-0 in the first leg, Athletico needs to win by a difference of five goals in the Arena da Baixada to take the title of the Copa do Brasil. If they win by four goals, the decision goes to penalties. Any other score guarantees the cup for Atlético-MG. A goal scored away from home is not a tie-breaker.