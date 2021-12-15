Alessandro points out good numbers for Éderson and says that the club can have a return on three borrowed

In addition to looking for names in the market that can satisfy Corinthians’ needs for 2022, the board is also eyeing on loaned athletes throughout the season and who could rejoin the Alvinegro squad. According to Alessandro, the club’s football manager, around two or three of them may return.

“Precisely, we do assess the beginning of 2022 with one or another athlete from that volume of loaned and the vast majority are already working. Some of them, even in the final process of definition, so that they can also have a significant calendar in 2022, but two or three of those athletes who are on loan that we scored will start the season with us“, began at a press conference last Tuesday.

Asked which names these would be, Alessandro chose not to exhibit. The director revealed that market movements are big and said that the risk of the club’s plans to change is high.

“We’re not going to put his name on it because soon there’s a commercial situation and this athlete won’t start the season with us. As there is a long period ahead, and there has really been a lot of consultation, a lot of search, in a moment we will punctuate the name here, which we planned to start and which will not happen in a little while, but we will go through it all the time and in the first situation that occurs, we will also pass it on to you”, he completed shortly afterwards.

One of the widely spoken names of the “borrowed tram” is that of Ederson. At Fortaleza, the midfielder had a good season and stood out with positive numbers. Asked specifically about the athlete, Alessandro said that the club monitors the situation, but also does not rule out accepting a new proposal.

“Thus, Éderson played a lot with Richard, along with Janderson, André Luiz, Caetano in Série B, in short, they performed very well, had excellent competitions, the numbers speak for themselves. These are athletes who are ending their ties and we enter that period now to reassess all the possibilities, meet him at the beginning of the season or evaluate a possible offer that will probably arrive. It’s very difficult to score something here now, the desire to have an athlete who performed very well and I repeat, the numbers say for themselves, it exists. But let’s not ignore what may happen in the next few days regarding the possibility of leaving, for all of them, not just Éderson. There were many of our loaned athletes who did very well”, he pointed out.

