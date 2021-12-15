AliExpress gives up to 60% off Haylou (Xiaomi) smartwatches

Reference for those looking to pay less for electronics, smartphones and wearables, AliExpress organizes Super Brands every month, a festival of incredible offers involving products of a desired brand.

This December, the chosen company was Haylou, a subsidiary of Xiaomi that focuses on so-called wearable technologies, such as the two smartwatch launches below, which are up to 60% off on the marketplace.

In addition, the products have free shipping and fast delivery within 12 days to the city of São Paulo and within 15 days to the rest of Brazil. Just take a look:

Haylou RT2 LS10

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Haylou RT2 LS10 is priced at R$259.75 on AliExpress promotion

With a 1.32”-inch screen, the Haylou RT2 LS10 is priced at R$259.75 on the sale. Among the smartwatch’s main attractions are the monitoring of up to 12 types of physical activities, without having to worry about dust and water.

That’s because the wearable is IP68 certified, which guarantees continuous dive resistance up to 3 meters deep. In addition, the device has a sensor to monitor heart rate and an oximeter.

Its 300 mAh capacity battery can last up to 12 days in daily use mode when fully charged, or up to 20 days in basic use mode. Another advantage of the Haylou RT2 LS10 is the possibility to connect it via Bluetooth to synchronize calls and information from other applications in real time.

Haylou RS4 LS12

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Haylou RS4 LS12 is priced at R$271.79 on AliExpress promotion

With a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch, the Haylou RS4 LS12 is priced at R$ 271.79 on the AliExpress promotion. THE smartwatch it weighs just 48.6 grams (including the bracelet) and has a 1.78”-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, plus 100 watchfaces for you to choose at will when configuring it.

Like the LS10, the RS4 LS12 monitors up to 12 types of physical activity, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep as well. Its battery has a slight advantage over the LS10, as it can last up to 25 days in basic mode.

Did you like the highlights? So, click here and enjoy other branded models for you to buy on AliExpress promotion. Remember that the campaign is valid until December 15th or while supplies last.