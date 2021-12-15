Aline detonates Day while chatting with Erasmus

Aline Mineiro, eliminated from the first special field, spoke with Erasmo Viana about Dayane Mello during the final party in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The ex-panicat, who had an affair with the model within the reality show, guaranteed that she wanted to distance herself from the ex-peon when she learned of the comment about her relationship with MC Gui.

“I want to know what Day said about me,” Aline began. “You haven’t been able to see everything yet, I assure you,” Erasmus pointed out when the ex-panicat fired:

Friend, can I tell you something? I don’t even want it because it’s rotten. There are people here who are character, rotten. I don’t even want to look you in the face, fake, fake, fake, fake!

“You’re still going to digest a lot,” said the fitness influencer. Aline has said she doesn’t intend to talk to Dayane and has avoided her while confined to attend the final party. “Today, my friend, I already am. You know at the hotel? I pretended I didn’t exist. I don’t want to, I don’t want to, I’m disgusted, disgusted!”, he blurted out.

Aline said she watched Day’s interview with “Link Podcast” in which the model gave her opinion on her approach to MC Gui.

I saw it all. It was on the podcast, it rolled me up, fake as hell**. He pulled a joint effort to f** me, he’s going to take it in the c*. Why don’t you dare talk to my face? To face me in the face? Didn’t dare look me in the eye!

, detonated the ex-peon.

Erasmus, then, tried to calm Aline: “She is already paying for everything she said.”