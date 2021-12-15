Alisson, Daniel Alves and Neymar integrate FIFA pre-list for 2021 ideal team

FIFA and FIFPro (International Federation of Professional Football Players) announced on Tuesday the 23 names to assemble the ideal team of 2021

the goalkeeper Alisson, the right-back Daniel Alves and the attacker Neymar are the athletes who represent Brazil.

The awards take place on January 17, 2022.

Also on the list is the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho, of Chelsea.

The club with the most competitors on the list is the Barcelona, with five players.

The two entities asked professional players around the world to select the best athletes of the season in the following formations: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

Neymar paid tribute to singer Marília Mendonça during PSG’s Ligue 1 victory over Bordeaux Philippe Lopez/Getty Images

Check out the 23 players nominated

goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Milan/Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal/Chelsea)

Defenders

David Alaba (Austria/Bayern Munich/Real Madrid)

Jordi Alba (Spain/Barcelona)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England/Liverpool)

Daniel Alves (Brazil/São Paulo/Barcelona)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy/Juventus)

Rúben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City)

midfielders

Sergio Busquets (Spain/Barcelona)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United)

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands/Barcelona)

Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (France/Chelsea)

attackers

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus/Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Inter Milan/Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappé (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)



