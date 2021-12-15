América approves transformation of the club into Sociedade Anônima do Futebol – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/America



América took the first step in the process of becoming an Anonymous Society of Football (SAF). At a general meeting held this Tuesday, Coelho’s partners and advisers approved the change to a club-company.

With the transformation, 100% of the shares are under the power of América, which has not yet hit the sledgehammer regarding the choice of the investor. But it is already known that the American billionaire businessman Joseph DaGrosa is the name of the board to head the football department at Coelho.

The official move to SAF in América took place this Tuesday so the club could meet the deadline given by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for players to be transferred from the associative model to the club-company. The entity determined that teams interested in becoming SAF have until the end of this year to carry out the procedure and migrate the athletes’ contracts, otherwise they will not be able to compete in competitions in 2022.

This Tuesday’s general meeting at América did not deliberate on anything involving the investor. According to the president of the Deliberative Council of Coelho, Márcio Vidal, with the creation of the SAF, the club will be able to receive the financial support.

The expectation at América is that an agreement with the investor will take place until the start of the Minas Gerais Championship, which will start on January 26th.