An architect’s joke stirs up the spirits between Atlético and BH City Hall – 12/14/2021

What seemed like a simple joke became a torment in the life of the architect and urban planner Mariana Zuim, who is an employee of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte. She was at the MRV Arena, Atlético’s future stadium, to inspect the work. However, she took advantage of her presence at the venue and posted a photo showing the number six with her hands, in reference to the rout applied by Cruzeiro over Galo, in 2011. She even called Atlético’s stadium a chicken. All in a message posted on the Instagram profile, to 200 followers, which gained such repercussions that it even generated a repudiation note from the club alvinegro.

“If the authorship of the alleged post is proven, the Club, out of respect for its fans and in defense of professional and ethical work, demands that the aforementioned architect be severely punished under the law, as well as awaiting a statement from the city hall on the act allegedly practiced by a public official, in the exercise of their professional activities”, quoted part of the text released by Atlético, which still assesses the possibility of suing Mariana Zuim for moral damages.

Architect and urban planner provoked Atlético-MG during an inspection of the club’s future stadium Image: Reproduction

The architect and urban planner’s joke only made the spirits between the club and PBH more heated. Like UOL Sport he recently showed that the final cost of the stadium will exceed R$700 million due to the compensation required by the government. Atlético is fighting a battle to reduce the value of compensation, currently at around R$ 150 million, three times more than the club projected.

Even within Atlético, there is a feeling that mayor Alexandre Kalil, former president of Galo, is one of those responsible for hindering the construction of the stadium. Something the politician has already denied. “I will never harm the stadium that bears my father’s name,” Kalil said a few months ago.

By publishing a note of repudiation for a simple joke by a rival fan, Atlético nods to a good part of the most fervent fans and, at the same time, tries to gain strength in the arm fight that it wages with the City Hall of Belo Horizonte.

City Hall reaction

Mayor Alexandre Kalil personally ordered the Municipal Secretary of Urban Policy, Maria Fernandes Caldas, to open a disciplinary administrative procedure to investigate the facts and take appropriate measures.