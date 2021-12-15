Anatel creates device to block telemarketing calls

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) took a decision that directly impacts the lives of consumers. Starting in 2022, telemarketing companies will have a specific identification code during calls.

The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) last Friday (10). Through the 0303 code, consumers will be able to identify telemarketing calls.

It will be possible to identify telemarketing calls in 2022

The measure should be a relief for those consumers who receive countless calls a day. An effective way to know when it is an advertisement or sale by cell phone has always been asked for. The deadline for implementing the rules is 90 days for mobile phone providers. For fixed telephony operators, the period extends to 180 days. The information was published by Agência Brasil.

It is noteworthy that the change only affects companies that practice active telemarketing. According to Anatel, active telemarketing is the practice of offering products or services through phone calls or messages. These messages and calls can be pre-recorded or not.

The 0303 code will be used exclusively and mandatory for active telemarketing activities. Telecommunications networks must allow clear identification on the user’s device display. Therefore, soon, unwanted telemarketing calls can be easily identified.

Operators must respond to blocking request

Currently, there are ways to successfully stop inconvenient telemarketing calls. However, the new rules also say that telephone operators must carry out the preventive blocking. This will occur from calls originating from active telemarketing at the request of the consumer.

According to Anatel, the new rules were approved after a public consultation process. Citizens were able to participate in the procedure carried out in August and September this year. Altogether, nearly 100 contributions were received from consumers, companies and consumer protection associations. Other than that, there was also the participation of representatives from the telecommunications sector.

