André Corrêa says CNG could go up 50% in January

Deputy joins unions of fuel resellers against the increase requested by the concessionaire in the amount of the natural gas tariff

Rio and Sul Fluminense – Faced with the prospect of an increase of around 50% in the natural gas tariff throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro, as of January 1st, the boards of the two main fuel unions in the state, the capital and the interior, met this Monday, 13, on two occasions, with the State Government.

During the afternoon, the representatives of the posts were received at the headquarters of Agenersa (Regulatory Agency for Energy and Basic Sanitation of the State of Rio de Janeiro), by the president of the agency, Rafael Menezes. In the early evening, the leaders went to meet the state secretary for Economic Development, Vinícius Farah. State deputy André Corrêa (DEM) articulated the two agendas and led the group.

Concerned about the increase announced by the Naturgy dealership and its consequences, both for the resale and for the consumer public, directors of Sindestado-RJ (Union of Retail Commerce of Fuels, Lubricants and Convenience Stores, with state operations) and Sindicomb (Sindicato dos Postos Dealers from the Municipality of Rio) sought parliamentary support at Alerj with deputy André Corrêa to, together, try to reverse the situation.

Dealers fear the collapse in sales of the fuel that is part of the income transfer program for citizens of Rio de Janeiro, with a direct impact on taxi drivers, application drivers and on the entire gas chain in the state.

The state of Rio de Janeiro is the largest producer of natural gas in the country, and also the largest vehicle consumer market for the input.

During the meeting at Agenersa, President Rafael Menezes informed that the regulatory agency “has been following the case and that we are aware of the importance that this (the announced increase) may cause in various sectors of society.” The president of Agenersa informed that the matter will appear on the agenda of the last regulatory session of the agency, scheduled for December 28th.

Rafael Menezes agreed that the reflex of the readjustment is important, and that he intends to analyze all the technical manifestations. According to Agenersa’s calculations, with the adjustment, the final price per cubic meter of CNG at gas stations can vary between R$ 5.90 and R$ 6.20.

André Corrêa understands that the possibility of an increase as “absurd”:

— The readjustment would affect not only drivers, including taxi drivers and application drivers, but would harm the supply of gas to industry and commerce, in addition to penalizing thousands of families who receive piped gas in their homes.”, enumerated the deputy. André Corrêa assesses that the increase could result in the collapse of the Rio de Janeiro economy: “It is no exaggeration to say that this (the increase proposed by Naturgy) will affect the entire population and could overturn the economic recovery in the state of Rio de Janeiro,” he said. .

Also according to the deputy, based on an analysis carried out by Agenersa itself in its last Five-Year Review, there would be a possibility of reducing the gas marketing margin by up to 80% in the interior and by around 13% of the price charged in the capital.