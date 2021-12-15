André Gonçalves’ eldest daughter indirectly posted to her father

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

Manuela Seiblitz, 23 years old, the eldest daughter of André Gonçalves and Tereza Seiblitz , published in her Instagram profile a hint to her father and support for mothers who support entire families without male support.

The 46-year-old actor is the target of yet another prison order for Manuela’s non-payment of child support. That’s because the film student took over the lawsuit that her mother was bringing against her ex in Rio’s court for delayed food, according to the newspaper Extra.

“Curiosity of the day: More than 5.5 million people do not have a father on record and about 12 million mothers head homes alone in Brazil”, posted the young woman in the Instagram stories.

According to Quem magazine, Sylvio Guerra, André’s lawyer, explained that when the actor left TV Globo (when he was hired by the company, the pensions of his three children were deducted from the payroll), he filed a request for a review of the alimony. for the two young women, since their son had agreed to the amount that was already paid. According to the lawyer, the two did not approve of the value offered by the father.

“Valentina’s and Manuela’s processes have run parallel since 2016. In 2017, we tried – through a food review – an agreement, but they didn’t agree. After four years of fighting, we reached an agreement with Manuela. It was determined. that André would pay R$ 10 thousand, then another R$ 10 thousand and a thousand reais per month. He managed to pay the R$ 10 thousand. But he couldn’t honor it with the thousand reais a month and she continued asking for the full amount and asking for prison It’s just that he’s still unemployed and has been sentenced to prison,” explained Sylvio.

Sylvio stated that André is devastated by the situation. “I am awaiting the decision of the judge of the 4th Family Court in the capital on Manuela’s case (who charges a monthly pension of R$ 6 thousand, she did not accept the late payment of the R$ 20 thousand agreement offered by André last October and now he is also asking for his father’s arrest for a debt of R$109,000.) André deposits whenever he can and everything is proven in the process. Manuela is of legal age, is studying cinema at PUC, where she has a full scholarship. to Justice everything she posts on social media: international travel, designer bags. She can now work. I understand [as ações na Justiça] as the persecution of the daughters against the father. He is in bad shape,” he reported.