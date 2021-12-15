Andréa Beltrão talks about sexuality: ‘I would have sex with a woman in a good way’ – 12/14/2021

Interpreter for Rebeca in “Um Lugar ao Sol” (TV Globo), Andréa Beltrão is making waves among the public. After the scene in which her character masturbates in bed, which aired on November 24, the actress has become one of the most talked about subjects on the internet and one of the main names in Lícia Manzo’s work.

In a recent interview with the newspaper O Globo, Andrea commented on the repercussion of the episode and confessed that she doubted that the images would be shown on television.

“In these retrograde times I thought it wouldn’t even pass. When I saw it, I thought: ‘That’s great!’. I thought it was a good noise, a good provocation”, said the actress.

Beltrão also stated that he had no constraints when recording the sequel to “Um Lugar ao Sol”. “[A cena foi] A good fight. People sent me saying ‘how absurd a woman masturbating at dinnertime’. Well, we don’t choose exactly when to masturbate, right? Every woman masturbates whenever she feels like it,” he commented.

Taking advantage of the subject, Andrea decided to open up about her sexuality. The actress revealed that she never had a deep connection with a woman — but that if she fell in love, she would have no problem sleeping with her.

“I haven’t had sex with a woman yet. I’d have sex if I fell in love with one. I’ve already looked and thought: ‘Wow, what an amazing woman.’ what I like,” he said.