ANS suspends sales of 12 health plans; see list

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) determined, on Monday (13), the suspension of sales of 12 health plans due to complaints in the 3rd quarter of this year. 34,133 complaints were analyzed in the period from July 1st to September 30th.

The list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended due to claims related to assistance coverage can be found here.

The ban on sale takes effect on December 17th. The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring Program, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and acts to protect consumers.

The suspension prevents the entry of new users in plans with assistance problems until operators present an improvement in the monitoring result. The 55,197 beneficiaries of the suspended plans are protected by the measure.

“It is allowed to enter a new child, new spouse, ex-employees fired or retired in contracts already linked to suspended plans”, explains the Agency in a statement.

Other plans were also suspended by the monitoring of the service guarantee – 3rd quarter/2021 for other reasons. See the list here.

And here is a list of plans released by the monitoring of the service guarantee, but which remain suspended for other reasons – 3rd quarter/2021

ANS released a plan that could be re-marketed. Look here.

