Antônia steps on Barbara and takes a protégé’s trip; Understand · TV News

The tale stolen by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will still cause a lot of confusion in Um Lugar ao Sol. by the winning text. The writing teacher, however, will be impeded by her protégé, who will accept the rich woman’s bribe in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The new friction will begin when the receptionist tells the writing mentor that Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) stole her story and was awarded in a contest. Dissatisfied, Antônia will send an insulting message to the heiress of the Redeemer network in the scenes that are aired from next Saturday’s chapter (18) .

In the message, the teacher will say that she will look for the organization of the contest to expose the entire farce of Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu), leaving the student in a panic.

In the chapter of Monday (20), the educator will reinforce face to face to Barbara that it is Janine who will receive the prize in the contest because what she did was very wrong.

Barbara will take the stomp of a teacher

Janine will surprise teacher in soap opera

A heavy rain will cause a flood in the humble girl’s house, and she will be forced to accept the offer of Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) to pay for her work, but in secrecy. The young woman will promise to transform her classmate into a successful author in exchange for a lot of money.

Janine will then explain to the teacher that she sold her work to Barbara out of necessity and ask the mentor not to interfere with her decision. On the day of the awards, the character of Alinne Moraes will be called to the stage, but Antônia will arrive willing to tell the truth in front of everyone.

Afraid of missing the point, the receptionist will be able to question the writing teacher and reinforce that she needs the money. Sensitized, the educator will not reveal anything and will let Barbara succeed with the farce she created.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

