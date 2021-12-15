Anvisa notifies posts about requirement

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) notified today all border posts, especially at airports, so that proof of vaccination is required for travelers arriving in Brazil. The measure meets the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“The decision had immediate effect, without an adjustment period, and, therefore, it requires the Agency to carry out specific assessments, especially in relation to passengers who were already moving or in transit at the time the decision was issued”, he says the agency.

According to the agency, the collection of vouchers is being implemented at the same time as it carries out “punctual assessments for cases in which the traveler may be harmed by the change in rules between the period of departure and arrival in Brazil”.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso attended to an action filed at the Court by the Sustainability Network. In the decision, the magistrate cites the seriousness of the pandemic and talks about “the existence of denial authorities”, in addition to highlighting the fact that Brazil is a “tourist destination for parties” such as New Year’s, pre-carnival and carnival, which indicates the ” increase in the flow of travelers”.

The order also defined that people who are contraindicated for medical reasons will be exempted from presenting the document, if the traveler comes from countries where there is proven no vaccine available or for exceptional humanitarian reasons. The preliminary injunction will be judged by the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court of Wednesday (15) to Thursday (16).

Anvisa also highlighted that it is waiting for the edition of an interministerial decree “with more details on the rules” for the entry of travelers into the country. And, thus, carry out the necessary operational adjustments.

Today, the federal government said that it is still preparing the new rules, which will be adapted to the Supreme Court’s decision. Although there is no deadline for complying with the order, the Planalto must make the health passport viable.

Federal government against the requirement of the vaccination passport

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the requirement for a vaccination passport. Therefore, last week, contrary to Anvisa’s recommendation, the government announced that it would not adopt the document.

In the decision of the ministries, only a five-day quarantine and RT-PCR test would be required for unvaccinated travelers who want to enter Brazil. The measure even should have started last Saturday (11), but had to be postponed due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s systems due to the hacker attack suffered by the folder.

* With information from Estadão Content