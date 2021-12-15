Apple iPhone 13 devalues ​​far less than the Samsung Galaxy S21, report says

The iPhone 13 completes its third month of “life” this Tuesday (14) after its official announcement in September and, according to data collected by SellCell, Apple’s new generation of mobile phones is devaluing far less than rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 6. The information is provided by the report published last Monday (13), pointing out that the iPhone 13 devalued about 27.2% after three months. The iPhone 13 mini was the model that lost the most resale value (28.9%), while the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max follow the least affected, with losses 23.6% and 23.4%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that such metrics are extracted from more advantageous versions in terms of cell phone memory — 512 GB for entry-level models and 1 TB for “Pro” models. In terms of comparison, the 256 GB Samsung Galaxy S21 has lost 49.5% of its original price after three months, that is, data for the month of April 2021. This means that, within the same period of time, the iPhone 13 lost almost half of the rival’s index. Comparing the series’ flagships, the 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra had undervalued 46.9%, more than double the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage. See the data:

Details are reflected on other Android devices. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at their best memory settings, lost 44.2% and 41.8% of their suggested price after completing their first month of availability. Over the same period, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have fallen by 28.6% and 27.5%, respectively.

The more subdued devaluation of Apple’s devices may indicate that its demand remains solid compared to rivals over the months after its launch. The festive season can also be counted as a factor that contributes to the stability of the value of iPhones, however, this may indicate that demand will decrease in the coming months. The iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil with a suggested price that starts at R$ 6,599 for the “mini” model and reaches R$ 15,499 for the “Pro” model with 1 TB. The Galaxy S21 was launched on the domestic market with prices starting at R$ 5,999 and reaching R$ 10,499 for the “Ultra” model. Currently, the South Korean top of the line can already be found for around R$ 6 thousand.