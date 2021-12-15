‘Apprentice’ Guardiola teaches ‘master’ Bielsa, City humiliates Leeds 7-0 and opens up lead in Premier League leadership

Manchester City had no pity and thrashed Leeds United 7-0, this Tuesday, by Premier League, with a gala performance by Kevin De Bruyne

THE Manchester City had a gala performance and tore up the United Leeds per 7 to 0, this Tuesday (14), at Etihad Stadium, for the 17th round of the Premier League.

de bruyne was the big name of the match, scoring twice, and his 2nd goal was a great goal. fuck, Grealish, Mahrez, Stones and ake completed the party.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Watch Premier League matches with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+

The match was a real “lesson” from the coach Josep Guardiola on top of “master” Marcelo Bielsa, whom Catalan considers his great inspiration in football.

The 1st stage was especially humiliating, as the Citizens made 3 to 0 without any difficulty and they didn’t allow the opponent to give a single submission..

In the 2nd period, the show Manchester’s celestials continued, with the goals coming out and leaving Bielsa utterly desolate at the edge of the field.

The result makes City open 4 points over the Liverpool in the lead, but the reds still play for the 17th round this Thursday (16), at 5 pm (GMT), against the Newcastle.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, the leader Manchester City goes to 41 stitches and open 4 over the Liverpool (37), 2nd placed, that has a game less

Leeds for us 16 stitches and is in 16th placement, closer and closer to the relegation zone.

Manchester City players celebrate goal over Leeds United EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

The guy: De Bruyne

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The Belgian midfielder was a conductor in City’s rout on Tuesday.

Playing very well, he paraded his great football and created several goal chances, in addition to having made a doublet.

In his 1st goal, De Bruyne received a great pass from Rodri and finished it off perfectly when goalkeeper Meslier came out.

Then, in the complementary stage, the ace released a missile from outside the area, which almost pierced the Leeds network.

A performance to show that the Belgian remains among the best in the world.

Bad: Leeds United

The performance of Marcelo Bielsa’s men was simply depressing.

From the opening whistle, Leeds was completely lost on the field and saw City open 2-0 with just 13 minutes.

Worse: in the 1st half, the visiting team couldn’t give a goal submission.

The 7-0 in the final score was even cheap, and the team is approaching the relegation zone…

upcoming games

Manchester City returns to the field next Sunday (19), at 11:15 am (GMT), against Newcastle, through the Premier League, with transmission through the ESPN at the Star+.

Leeds acts on Saturday (18), at 2:30 pm, against the arsenal, through the Premier League, with transmission through the ESPN at the Star+.





Datasheet

Manchester City 7 x 0 Leeds United

GOALS: Manchester City: Fuck [8′], Grealish [13′], from Bruyne [32′ e 62′], mahrez [49′], Stones [74′] and Ake [78′]

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias (Aké), Laporte and Zinchenko; Rodri (Fernandinho), Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (Gündogan), Grealish and De Bruyne; fuck Technician: Josep Guardiola

LEEDS UNITED: Meslier; Shackleton (Klich); Ayling, Llorente and Junior Firpo (Drameh); Forshaw, Dallas and Roberts; Raphinha, Harrison and Daniel James (Gelhardt) Technician: Marcelo Bielsa