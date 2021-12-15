Approved by Abel Ferreira, Aston Villa forward makes his first pronouncement on Palmeiras

Palmeiras has already announced two reinforcements for the 2022 season: Eduard Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba. The pair is part of Leila Pereira’s first action as president of the alviverde club.

Other names are expected to be confirmed shortly. Striker Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, England, had his name approved by Abel Ferreira. And, in a statement, the athlete did not rule out returning to Brazilian football.

“I don’t rule out returning to Brazil right now. Even more if you are going to play for a team that will play for titles, which has a very good work structure and a very high-level squad. I try to focus on my field work and leave this part of the negotiations with my managers. They drive and give me what’s really important at the time they think it’s important,” he revealed.

“I’m very happy (with Palmeiras’ interest). It is a sign that my work is being recognized by a great football club in the world. This gives me even more courage to keep working,” he added.

After nearly a year off the pitch for knee surgery, Wesley was loaned out to Belgium’s Club Brugge. According to him, the physical part is up to date and considers himself 100% ready to perform at a high level.

“I am 100% ready to play. Recovery was excellent. Aston Villa understood that returning to Belgium would be beneficial to my recovery. Since I knew the club, the way of playing and the atmosphere was favorable. Now it’s time for games and goals to continue.”

Luiz Adriano and Willian don’t follow at Palmeiras

The possible hiring of the player who plays in Belgian football becomes increasingly important, given that strikers Luiz Adriano and Willian will not go into 2022.

Luiz negotiates an amicable termination and has an offer from Internacional. Willian, on the other hand, has a practically confirmed future: he will defend Fluminense and meet Felipe Melo again.

Leila Pereira takes over as president this Wednesday.

