Archivei receives R$ 260 million in investment led by Riverwood

THE I filed, tax document management platform, announces on Tuesday, 14, the funding originated from a new round of investment in the amount of US$48 million, about R$260 million. the contribution Series B was led by Riverwood Capital and accompanied by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), member of the World Bank, Constellation, NXTP and Endeavor Catalyst. The resources, according to the company, will be directed to the launch of new products and solutions to access data intelligence.

Arquivei reached R$1 trillion of value transacted within its customer base in 2021, with 100 thousand active CNPJs. “Brazil is currently one of the countries that collects the most taxes in the world and that has a structured data standard on all its financial transactions, allowing companies to have efficient information regarding sales and consumption.”, reports the startup’s CEO, Christian from Cico.

For 2022 and with the capital invested, Arquivei intends to contract in the product and technology areas in 2022. “Today, tax documents have a great potential to generate data intelligence and our mission will be to transform bureaucracy into opportunity. Therefore, invoices are no longer antagonists but become protagonists, bringing their value to the corporate world”, emphasizes Christian de Cico.