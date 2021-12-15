Argentine giant aims to hire Grêmio striker

Boca Juniors are thinking about strengthening themselves to compete in the next season. The Argentine team believes that Miguel Borja can be an important player for the club. Borja is on loan at Grêmio until the end of 2022.

However, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has no interest in staying with the athlete after being relegated. At Grêmio, Borja earns more than his original salary at Palmeiras, at Immortal he earns around R$ 780 thousand.

To remain with the Palmeiras striker, Grêmio would have to pay 2.75 million dollars (R$ 14.7 million at the current price) to Palmeiras. This value was already considered low, right after the athlete arrived and failed to score. But, today it does not seem feasible that this amount is paid.

If the Argentine team wanted to make the contract, it would need to agree with Grêmio and Palmeiras. It seems feasible that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul release the athlete, but Palmeiras must play a tough game, as Boca Juniors is a complicated rival in Libertadores.

Borja’s year for Grêmio ended with him isolating a penalty against Atlético-MG. That penalty ended up not changing anything in the final result, but it shows that it is better for him to leave the club.

Borja was a request from Felipão who believed that Grêmio needed a striker who had the strength to mark the defenders. But, the Colombian striker gradually showed why he is hated by Palmeiras fans.

Before being loaned to Grêmio, Boca Juniors had already probed Borja. But, the player chose to come to Immortal because the salary was higher. At least that was the information that spread behind the scenes.

Image: Silvio Avila / Getty Images