Artist makes brother of Kratos in the style of current games

Deimos, the brother of Kratos, protagonist of God of War, may not be the most beloved and developed character in the franchise, but there are those who lament the tragic fate of the relationship between the two. Also, what would Atreus’ uncle be like if he were alive in the present of the series?

Although there is no official answer, the CGI artist martin_sancal decided to create its own version of a more modern Deimos. Note, below, how some details, such as the armor used by Kratos in the 2018 game, were applied to the character to bring him closer to what we see in the series today.

For more on God of War, check out the review for The Enemy on the 2018 game: “Halfway between continuation and full restart of the series, the new God of War is a game of unique whimsy, as is rarely seen in the industry. The talent of the Santa Monica studio appears so much in technical perfection in general. as in the way he reflects on the series itself – and even on the role of a god of war.”

“The past is not set aside, qualities come back even more intense and weak or worn points are presented under a new look. It is indeed a game very different from the previous God of War, but that reaches similar results in different ways. Excellence , however, is still far from perfect and there is much that can evolve in the inevitable next chapters.”