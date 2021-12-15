Asia stocks close mixed; Chinese markets fall after study on Coronavac By Estadão Content



Asian stock markets closed without a single direction on Wednesday, 15, while investors await monetary policy decision from the (Fed). Chinese markets have fallen en masse, amid caution over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A study conducted by the University of Hong Kong indicated that two doses of the vaccine produced by Sinovac (NASDAQ:), known as Coronavac, did not induce sufficient protection against the new strain of virus. The news triggered a risk avoidance movement on the operating tables of the Asian country, where the immunizing agent is widely used.

In this scenario, the Shanghai Stock Exchange ended the session at a low of 0.38%, to 3,647.63 points, while the one, less comprehensive, gave 0.58%, to 2,543.49 points. In Hong Kong, the index retreated 0.91%, to 23,420.76 points.

Mixed indicators of the second largest economy on the planet were also on the operators’ radar. Chinese industrial production grew 3.8% year-on-year in November, compared to a 3.5% expansion in October. On the other hand, retail sales decelerated and increased by 3.9% on the same comparative basis. Chinese home sales and prices also weakened.

Elsewhere in the region, investors tried to defend gains ahead of the Fed’s decision, which will be released this afternoon. In Taiwan, the Taiex index rose 0.35% to 17,660.10 points. In South Korea, the gained 0.05%, to 2,989.39 points in Seoul. The Japanese, from Tokyo, increased 0.10%, to 28,459.72 points.

In Oceania, the , of Sydney, lost 0.70%, to 7,327.10 points. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, reported today 1,360 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number since 9/11. Health officials say the advance is driven by the Ômicron variant.

With information from Dow Jones Newswires.