Asset succession: entrepreneurs rethink post-pandemic retirement

(Bloomberg) — Wealthy entrepreneurs around the world are rethinking their retirement plans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

More than half of the 920 individuals and families who control businesses surveyed by BNP Paribas and Aon said they changed the deadline for moving away from the business: 41% decided to postpone the date or exit more gradually, and 13% accelerated plans. Entrepreneurs and households surveyed in the US were more likely than in other countries to delay or accelerate plans, the companies said in the report.

With the pandemic, many rich are now revising succession schedules. At the same time, wage earners in the United States, Asia and Europe re-evaluate how they work and live. Billionaires are expected to transfer more than $2 trillion over the next two decades to their children, according to research by UBS and PwC, and the coronavirus has helped to accelerate this migration of wealth.

Wu Yajun, 57, one of China’s wealthiest women, placed her daughter in charge of her family office last year after she transferred a stake in the real estate empire responsible for her fortune. Mexican Juan Francisco Beckmann, 81, recently transferred control of a condominium in New York to his daughter after giving her a stake a few years earlier in Becle SAB, owner of tequila brand José Cuervo.

Next-generation members “are increasingly empowered,” said Vincent Lecomte, CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, in an interview. Older business owners often delay retirement to “ensure a smooth transition.”

