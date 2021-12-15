Athletes are threatened by Hurricane fans in the Arena da Baixada – Sports

Three Atlético fans went through moments of panic this Tuesday afternoon (14), in front of the Arena da Baixada, stage of the return game of the Copa do Brasil final, between Athletico-PR and Galo, scheduled for this Wednesday ( 15), at 9:30 pm.

Friends Lucas Amorim Matos, Pablo Oliveira and Rafael Souza, who came from Conselheiro Lafaiete, in the Central Region of Minas, to watch the match, were strolling in front of the stadium, when they were approached by two fans of Hurricane.

According to Matos, the men were not wearing the team’s jerseys from Paraná, but identified themselves as members of the organized supporters “Os Fanáticos”.

The 34-year-old businessman then said that he and his friends were threatened with assault and coerced into leaving. He also claims that Athletico-PR fans threatened to call more people to attack the trio from Minas Gerais, in case the Alvinegros did not leave at that time.

Afraid, Galo fans left the venue immediately, aided by officials from the Arena da Baixada. “Very unpleasant this situation. This rivalry between organized fans is not part of the show. We do not share this. We are afraid”, says Matos.

Like Lucas and his two friends, hundreds of Galo fans are in Curitiba to watch this Wednesday’s duel.

