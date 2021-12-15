Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG. Where to watch, likely teams and embezzlements

Atlético-MG can become two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, December 15th. Galo faces Athetico-PR for the second time at Arena da Baixada, at 9.30 pm.

Hurricane needs an almost miraculous result to win the knockout competition for the second time, as they lost the first game 4-0 at Mineirão, requiring at least four goals difference to take the decision on penalty, or five goals for win the cup.

Despite the large advantage, the team from Minas Gerais remains serene, without saying anything, promising full attention in the duel against Athletico in their domains.

Coach Alberto Valentim will not have defender Thiago Heleno, suspended for the third yellow card. Another problem is midfielder Nikão, who still hasn’t fully recovered from an ankle problem. Pedro Rocha must be the substitute. In place of Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo is the most obvious option in Valentim.

At Galo, forward Diego Costa is the biggest doubt, as he left the first game with muscle pain and doesn’t know if he’ll be able to start acting. Apart from this doubt, Cuca will have maximum strength against Hurricane in search of the second title of the Copa do Brasil.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

ATHLETICO-PR x ATHLETICO-MG

Date: December 15, 2021

Time: 9:30 pm (from Brasília)

Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Rafael da Silva Alves (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to watch: Globo, Premiere, SportTv

Where to go: Tempo Real LANCE, Itatiaia FM and Super FM

ATHLETICO-PR (Technician: Alberto Valentim)

​

Saints; Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo (Christian) and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Pedro Rocha, Renato Kayzer and David Terans.

Embezzlement: Thiago Heleno (suspended) Doubt: Nikão

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: CUCA)

​

Everson, Mariano, Réver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho (Vargas), Hulk and Keno.

Embezzlement: Nathan Silva (has played the Brazil Cup for Atlético-GO) Doubt: Diego Costa (physical problems)