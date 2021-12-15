Athletico x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

+ See the Brazil Cup table

+ Check the analysis of teams and main weapons for the final



The two finalists guarantee at least R$23 million in prize money, this amount will go to the runner-up. For the team that lifts the trophy, the prize will be R$53 million.

Galo won the first leg by 4-0 at Mineirão. It is worth remembering that the qualified goal, the one scored away from home, is not a tiebreaker in the Copa do Brasil 2021. Therefore, Hurricane needs to win by five goals difference to get the title. A four-goal victory for Rubro-Negro takes the match to the penalty shootout.

The Athletico has an almost impossible mission. Need to reverse the rout in the first game over the current Brazilian champion. Even if he doesn’t get the cup, it was one of the most victorious years in the club’s history. In addition to guaranteeing a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane won the Copa Sudamericana, with a 1-0 victory over Bragantino, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Atlético-MG can finish the biggest year in its history tonight. Brazilian champion with the second biggest campaign in the history of the 20 clubs’ running points era, Galo beat Hurricane on the way 4-0, and put a hand in the cup. If it makes the national double, it equals the feat of its biggest rival Cruzeiro in 2003.

Streaming: Globe, with narration by Luís Roberto and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Júnior; and SportTV, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Fábio Júnior, Pedrinho and PVC.

Real time: The ge follow all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

Coach Alberto Valentim will have to change the team that lost the first match of the Copa do Brasil final. Thiago Heleno received the third yellow card and is suspended. Nikão must be another embezzlement. The attacking midfielder suffered an injury to his left ankle and is unlikely to go into the game.

Hurricane goes in search of a miracle. To reverse the four-goal difference in the match, Valentim can change the tactical scheme. Without Thiago Heleno, the doubt is between Zé Ivaldo, the natural replacement for the position, and Christian, to have another player in midfield. Thus, Athletico would give up the three defenders and would have three defensive midfielders and three forwards in the Arena da Baixada match.

The likely hurricane: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo (Christian) and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Pedro Rocha (Nikão), Terans and Renato Kayzer

2 of 4 Probable Athletico against Atlético-MG – Brazil Cup final — Photo: Arte/ge Probable Athletico against Atlético-MG – Brazil Cup final — Photo: Arte/ge

Embezzlement: Thiago Heleno (from suspension), Carlos Eduardo (muscle injury), Bissoli (defended Cruzeiro in the competition), Lucas Halter (injury to his left foot) and Matheus Babi (injury to his knee). The last two only come back in 2022

Cuca’s team should not have Diego Costa, who suffered discomfort in his thigh during the first leg, and only traveled to Curitiba after training on Tuesday, when he was absent. Without the 19 shirt, Vargas is the natural replacement. However, there is a chance that Atlético will want to adopt a less risky posture in defense, and even trigger Nacho in the vacancy of the Spanish-Brazilian striker.

Defender Réver, who was absent in the last match for still recovering from a muscle problem, trained with the ball normally. Cuca, at the press conference, said that the captain is 100%. The biggest possibility, however, is that Igor Rabello will follow as a replacement for Nathan Silva.

The Likely Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Rever), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Vargas (Nacho), Hulk and Keno

3 out of 4 Probable Atlético-MG for the Brazil Cup final — Photo: ge Probable Atlético-MG for the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Nathan Silva (defended Atlético-GO in this edition of the Copa do Brasil) and Diego Costa (discomfort in the left thigh)

