Atlético has a change in the final of the Copa do Brasil; see the likely lineup

athletic lineup

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

For the final of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético will face Athletico Paranaense today, at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Despite the vast advantage over the Paraná, the speech between Cuca and the players is to keep the focus until the last minute.

Atlético lineup against Athletico Paranaense

With a muscle problem, Diego Costa is out of the match. In the first game, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, the attacker complained of a muscular discomfort. As he did not recover in time, he was vetoed by the medical department. He, however, traveled to be together with the other companions in this decisive moment.

There is no secret about your replacement. The tendency is for Cuca to opt again for the entry of Eduardo Vargas. The Chilean, even, ended up being the great executioner of the Hurricane last weekend when he scored two goals. Another option is Nacho Fernández.

Nathan Silva, who has already played for another team in the competition, is yet another embezzlement. With that, Igor Rabello, praised in the first confrontation, should go alongside Junior Alonso. Réver, recovered, is with the delegation and could be another alternative for the sector.

As they won by 4-0, in Minas Gerais, Galo can lose by up to three goals, which guarantees the title.

Atletico’s likely lineup against Athletico-PR is as follows: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Vargas and Keno.

