Atlético-MG demands punishment for architect who published provocative photo in Arena MRV

A repudiation note with a request for punishment, was the content of the official positioning of Atlético-MG issued this Tuesday afternoon (14). The reason was a photo posted on a social network by an architect from the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, during an inspection of the Arena MRV works. Read the full note at the end of the text.

In the image, Mariana Zuim appears doing number six with her hands in allusion to Cruzeiro’s historic 6-1 rout over the rooster in the 2011 Brazilian Championship. saved the team from relegation.

“Under these PPE there’s a blue shirt. I’ve done a lot of inspections in my life, but in a chicken coop it’s the first time”, wrote the architect in the caption.

See full note:

Atlético learned this Tuesday morning, the 14th, of an alleged post made by the architect and urban planner from Belo Horizonte City Hall Mariana Zuim, during an inspection carried out today at the MRV Arena.

If the authorship of the alleged post is proven, the Club, out of respect for its fans and in defense of professional and ethical work, demands that the aforementioned architect be severely punished under the law, as well as awaiting a statement from the city hall about the act allegedly practiced by civil servant, in the exercise of their professional activities.

The Club will also assess with its legal department the possibility of taking legal action, demanding pain and suffering, the architect.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

