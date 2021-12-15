Atlético-MG published, this Tuesday afternoon (14), a repudiation note against an architect from the Belo Horizonte city hall, who, during an inspection at the MRV Arena, made a gesture in allusion to the historic 6×1 rout applied by the Cruise rival.

In the publication, you can see a photo of the architect Mariana Zuim making a gesture with both hands referring to number six. Historically, Cruzeiro people use this symbol to remember the biggest rout of Fox against Rooster, in a match valid for the 2011 Brazilian Championship. In a statement, Alvinegro asked that the professional be “severely punished under the law”.

Check out the rejection note:

“Athletic learned this Tuesday morning, the 14th, of an alleged post made by the architect and urban planner from Belo Horizonte City Hall Mariana Zuim, during an inspection carried out today at the MRV Arena.

If the authorship of the alleged post is proven, the Club, out of respect for its fans and in defense of professional and ethical work, demands that the aforementioned architect be severely punished under the law, as well as awaiting a statement from the city hall about the act allegedly practiced by civil servant, in the exercise of their professional activities.

The Club will also evaluate with its legal department the possibility of taking legal action, demanding moral damages, the architect.”