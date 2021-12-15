Audi returns to production in Brazil in 2022 with Q3 and Q3 Sportback

Audi has officially confirmed that it will resume vehicle production in Brazil as of 2022. The German luxury brand returns to Volkswagen’s São José dos Pinhais-PRE plant to share the MQB assembly line with the T-Cross.

Without Fox, the VW plant was idle and with Audi, it has a higher cadence in vehicle production again, now with the new generation of its mid-range SUV and a coupe-style variant, the Sportback.

In both models, Audi will restart the production of vehicles in the country with the Q3 and Q3 Sportback models equipped only with a permanent four-wheel drive system, the Quattro.

In addition, both come exclusively with an EA888 2.0 TFSI engine at 231 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm, as well as a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

With production in CKD, with parts and components coming from Györ, Hungary, through the Port of Paranaguá, Audi returns to occupy a place it knows well, after all, in 1998, it started producing the A3 there.

The Ingolstad manufacturer’s mid-range hatchback popularized the premium segment here, where its production lasted about 15 years, until a gap filled with the third generation, located with the Audi A3 Sedan.

This one coming out in 2019, Audi announced that it would only resume production if the federal government transferred the IPI credits from the previous administration, in the Inovar-Auto Plan.

“We are very happy to announce the resumption of production at the São José dos Pinhais plant, the brand’s only one in South America. credibility that the brand gains in the eyes of our customers”, says Johannes Roscheck, CEO and President of Audi do Brasil.

Finally, Audi announced more than R$ 20 million to install 150 kW DC charging stations in almost all of the brand’s dealerships in Brazil. In them, the e-tron, for example, recovers from 0% to 80% of energy in less than 25 minutes.