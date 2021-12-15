Audi will return to production in Brazil in 2022

The luxury vehicle maker Audi announced this Tuesday that it will restart production of models in the country in mid-2022 at the factory complex together with its parent company, Volkswagen, in São José dos Pinhais (PR).

Audi had stopped its production line in Paraná in 2020, with the end of the product cycle of the previous version of the Q3 utility vehicle and after the end of the cycle of the A3 sedan in 2019.

The company did not inform the amount to be invested in the resumption of production, which still depends on agreements with the federal government, something that should be concluded next year.

The announcement came after Volkswagen announced a suspension of production in the São José dos Pinhais complex in mid-November due to a lack of electronic components.

The models to be produced in the Audi lineup will be the new generation of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback, with imported engines.

The new generation of the Q3 was launched in Brazil at the beginning of last year and became the best-selling Audi model in the country. In the first 11 months of 2021, Q3 sales totaled 2,027 units, according to data from the association of Fenabrave dealerships. In the same category of SUVs, the leadership belongs to the Jeep Renegade, by Stellantis, with 69,600 license plates.

Audi started producing in São José dos Pinhais in 1999. The first national generation A3 model was assembled at the unit until 2006. In 2012, with the incentive program for the automotive sector Inovar Auto, Audi returned to assembling cars at the unit and injected 150 million euros into the factory that returned to operation in 2015 until it was suspended again in 2019.