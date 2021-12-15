Baby Alice and Fernanda Montenegro delight in a commercial

Another emotionally charged end-of-the-year commercial debuts on television.
This time, it’s a play signed by the Africa agency, made for the advertiser Itaú Unibanco and which premiered this Monday (13th) at TV Globo’s prime time interval.
The advertising film discusses how the New Year can be better if it is made with people and plays with the dynamics of the videos of little Alice that went viral on the internet.
She stars with none other than the great lady of Brazilian TV, actress Fernanda Montenegro.
It is the baby who, charmingly, challenges the veteran actress to repeat words and expressions that “help change the world” – according to the bank’s slogan.
The film is also available for sharing on Facebook groups and on WhatsApp, in addition to TV media and bank channels.
The film can be seen below:
“The last two years have been quite challenging, requiring resilience, empathy and adaptation.”, says Eduardo Tracanella, Marketing Director at Itaú Unibanco.
He continues: “With the film by the duo Fernanda and Alice, we wanted to bring people a light and fun moment, also inviting them to reflect on what they want for 2022”.
“We hope that people will participate with us and help us to create a great current of positivity for this cycle that soon begins“, completes the bank executive.
“Joining little Alice with the giant Fernanda, in addition to causing smiles and emotion, brings many meanings to the message. One is that wisdom lives both in experience and in innocence.”, explains Alexandre Peralta, Executive Creative Director for Africa.
“Alice, the two-year-old baby known for repeating the words she is taught, in this film is placed in a different position: to tell us what the most important words for 2022 are. And to invite us to write 2022 with them“, adds Alexandre Peralta.
