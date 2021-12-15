Baggage handler naps in the plane’s cargo hold and doesn’t wake up until takeoff

Image: Pedro Aragão, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia





A Mumbai airport cargo shipper fell asleep in the cargo hold of an IndiGo aircraft that flew to Abu Dhabi. Although it seems bizarre, the incident was recorded and considered serious by the Indian aviation safety regulator, the DGCA, which launched an investigation to understand exactly how the man was trapped in the plane’s belly.

According to the Times of India, DGCA Director General Arun Kumar said:

“On Sunday, an IndiGo A320 aircraft was scheduled to operate as Flight 6E-1835 (from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi). After loading the luggage onto the aircraft, one of the porters relaxed in the luggage compartment and fell asleep. The porter woke up when the aircraft took off. This was detected in Abu Dhabi and a medical examination of the shipper was conducted by authorities. Examination revealed that her physical condition was stable and normal. After obtaining the necessary permits, he was sent back as a passenger to Mumbai on the return flight.”

The entire company team that worked on that flight was temporarily removed, pending the investigation, added Kumar.

In a statement, a spokesman for IndiGo limited himself to saying: “We are aware of the incident and the authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation.”



