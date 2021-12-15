Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) enters the Metaverse with operation on the GTA server

Business

THE Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) will enter the Metaverse, universe of virtual reality and augmented reality.

With the announcement, Banco do Brasil will have its own virtual experience in the metaverse, with an operation that takes place in the virtual city of the Complex, roleplay server in the game GTA.

The Bank’s administration must ‘extend’ its traditional services to virtual reality, as the game character will be able to open a checking account and receive benefits in the digital universe.

In addition, it will be possible to work as an ATM provider in Metaverso, with the responsibility of working with remittances and being in charge of a strong car.

“This virtual environment which interacts with real-world elements, extends our eSports platform by dealing with money, investment and simulation of face-to-face situations within virtual reality. It is another step towards building the future of a bicentennial institution, eager for innovations that provide collaborative and immersive experiences”, says Tadeu Figueiró, executive manager of Banco do Brasil.

There will also be products aimed at intelligence in investments, “coming against the connected generation”.

“Being together with the BB in an action aimed at the universe of games, it adds value to the manager, positioning us as a transforming company that provides unique experiences for this new generation. In addition, it is an excellent opportunity for us to work on the concept of investment education that is so important to the public and society in general”, says Isaac Marcovistz, executive manager of products, communication and marketing at BB DTVM.

Metaverso users will be able to interact with a replica of the Bank’s headquarters in Brasília, or with the historic building that houses the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center Rio de Janeiro (CCBB-RJ), with the possibility of following the exhibition “Egito Antigo”.

Banco do Brasil bets on eSports

To talk about the opening, the BBAS3 did a live stream on Twitch – game streaming platform – with famous personalities in the gaming world.

With a duration of 1h30, the members played in the virtual environment inaugurated by the Banco do Brasil team.

The financial institution’s marketing area has been betting on the universe for some time, having its own website for the Banco do Brasil shares in the universe, the ‘Tamo Junto Nesse Game’.

“Here on the website there is an entire section dedicated to our Squad BB, an area just about the events that the bank has already supported, in addition to exclusive products, partnerships and discounts for you to level up both in the game and in life”, appears on the page.

Understand the Metaverse

at the end of october the Facebook (FBOK34) announced the new name of holding which owns the social network, plus Instagram, Whatsapp and Oculus, renamed Meta.

Together, it announced news about the so-called “metaverse“, showing strong investment in virtual reality and augmented reality for its platforms. THE CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, believes that the technology employed in the metaverse is the future of the internet.

“At the moment, our brand is closely linked to a single product. But, over time, I hope that we will be seen as a metaverse company,” he said. Zuckerberg.

The metaverse promises to have connectivity between several devices, such as AR glasses or using the cell phone itself, providing users, says the company, with the “possibility of meeting friends in the virtual environment to watch videos, play games or use apps” .

The company also highlighted that the metaverse could be used to simulate a virtual reality work environment like the one being explored by the Bank of Brazil. According to Young, Messenger will also allow “soon” calls in VR.