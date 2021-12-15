Band vocalist the first convict arrested for the tragedy in the nightclub Kiss – Nacional

The four convicted of the fire at the Kiss nightclub (photo: Disclosure/TJRS)

Marcelo de Jesus performed directly at the São Vicente do Sul prison, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul. Besides him, the owner of the Kiss Nightclub, Mauro Hoffmann; another partner at the club, Elissandro Spohr, and stage assistant Luciano Bonilha Leo were convicted of the fire at Boate Kiss, which resulted in 242 deaths, in 2013, in Santa Maria (RS), in the Rio Grande do Court of Justice. South last week.

Earlier, Fux accepted the appeal of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul (MP-RS) asking for the suspension of preventive habeas corpus.

Penalties range from 18 to 22 years and they would be served in an initially closed regime.

Bonilha recorded a video on social networks in which he says he respects the decision and that he will not escape from prison. “I’m not this thug, this killer they’re trying to impose,” he said.

Sophr also spoke on social media and claimed to have received notification of the fall in habeas corpus. “I entered this trial on trial,” he underlined.

Mrio Cipriani, Hoffmann’s lawyer, said he would report to the police. “The decision will be fully complied with, as already informed to the 1st Court, including with regard to the place of compliance. We cannot disclose the place, but it has already been informed to Judge Dr. Orlando”.