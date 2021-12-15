Battlefield 2042 Proximity Sensor Gains Unexpected Use

The proximity sensor of Battlefield 2042 it’s one of the most important tools in the game, and it could turn out to be an even more coveted item now that players have come up with a totally “out of the box” way to use it. Check out the equipment serving as a support point for the hook in the video below!

The video is very nice to be watched mainly because the player doing it is very skillful. In addition to being able to use the sensor to launch himself, he still takes some very stylish kills from the process.

Better explaining what’s happening, the proximity sensor works like a grenade. The difference is that your “explosion” is actually an area scanner that reveals your enemies’ positions to all nearby players on your team. When one of your partners kills an opponent marked that way you also get points.

DICE recently nerfed the sensor feeling it was too appealing, but players have already found a way to make it more useful again. It takes good aim and timing to get the sensor hit with your hook in the air, but once you get the hang of it, the result is like you can hook the hook wherever you want, anytime.

It certainly can’t be considered cheating, so it’s probably safe to use. The only question is whether DICE will let the crowd enjoy it or if it intends to take away the possibility of hooking the sensor in some future patch – which could be considered another nerf for this incredible equipment.