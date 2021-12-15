Battlefield 2042 welcomes 64-player modes on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC • Eurogamer.com

DICE has added 64-player matches in Conquest and Breakthrough modes from Battlefield 2042 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

They were slated for the holiday season, but DICE for some reason has already made them available for Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare.

Originally, these two modes for new consoles and PC have 128 players, twice as many versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“64 players for Conquest and Breakthrough are now available for a limited time in #Battlefield2042 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC👀

Start playing new experiences right now through the All-Out Warfare menu🎮”

64 Player Conquest and Breakthrough are now available for a limited time in #Battlefield2042 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC? Start playing the new experiences right now via the All-Out Warfare menu? pic.twitter.com/kkoBH6103L — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) December 14, 2021

