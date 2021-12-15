Battlefield 2042 welcomes 64-player modes on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC • Eurogamer.com

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on Battlefield 2042 welcomes 64-player modes on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC • Eurogamer.com 0 Views

Play Conquest and Breakthrough with fewer players.

DICE has added 64-player matches in Conquest and Breakthrough modes from Battlefield 2042 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

They were slated for the holiday season, but DICE for some reason has already made them available for Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare.

Originally, these two modes for new consoles and PC have 128 players, twice as many versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“64 players for Conquest and Breakthrough are now available for a limited time in #Battlefield2042 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC👀

Start playing new experiences right now through the All-Out Warfare menu🎮”

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Refuse imitations: GameStation 5 copies the look of the PS5 and deceives the unsuspecting

Over the years, we’ve seen several imitations of famous consoles permeating the Brazilian parallel market, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved