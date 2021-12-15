Before the engagement, Jojo Todynho and her fiance faced something unthinkable

now engaged to Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho, who has been with the army officer for four months, has already faced a breakup with the beloved.

According to the newspaper Extra, making a statement to his loved one on Instagram, Lucas told what they went through, and revealed the difficult time.

“Another happy moment was when you called me from Paris. Me, not understanding anything, after spending 15 days of separation…. very hurt still. It was then that my ego and my heart went into a real battle. And, of course, my heart won. Not caring what you did or didn’t do when we got separated“, said the 21-year-old boy.

“We went through some difficult moments, I wasn’t always up to the situation. But, beside you, everything seems easier, lighter”, said Lucas, who said he became a “better person” after meeting Jojo.

“You showed me the strength of true love and how important this feeling is to overcome adversity and any kind of prejudice”, completed.

The military man, who stated that the singer is the “woman who always asked for God”, opened his heart: “I thank God for having put you in my life. I love you”.

Jojo Todynho reveals engagement

For those who don’t know, on Friday (10), the artist posted on Instagram that she was proposed by Lucas. “No words for this surprise! And I don’t suspect anything, and Renata asking me to wear a beige dress because on Fridays you wear light clothes”, started.

“Everything was already set up with Lucas… I go down the stairs and come face to face with my white boy asking me to marry him. Hey? How so God. It’s been 4 months of a lot of history, when I met Lucas in Tulum I was crazy because I thought he was a gringo, until he came to talk to me, hi I accompanied you on the farm, can I take a picture with you?!”, recalled the ex-pean, who recounted the reaction she had:

“There I promptly replied I can give you a kiss and in this course of our history many, many things happened and the certainty that we have is that love always wins, that was only 1% later I count … obviously I said yes, with all I’m sure he’s the Man I want to share every moment, dream and etc… I love you”.